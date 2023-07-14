A Nigerian lady was heartbroken as her boyfriend called it quits on their relationship despite her pregnancy

While speaking on the phone, she laid curses on him as she recalled all she went through in the course of their relationship

Many social media users trolled the lady for her action, while others felt sorry for her and sent kind words

A Nigerian lady shed tears after her boyfriend named Tope dumped her, not minding her pregnancy for him.

The pregnant lady, who spoke in Yoruba over the phone, lamented that she did many things for her ex-boyfriend.

Amid tears, she recalled how she bought iPhone 7 Plus for him with her money and how she ensured they made love satisfactorily.

She laid curses on him, saying God will take back from his body all the tears she shed. She added that God will punish him.

The part, in her video, that amused netizens was how she burst into tears despite saying that the breakup didn't pain her.

Netizens, however, trolled her.

Netizens react to her heartbreaking video

moyo626 said:

"Like say you no talk say baby harder ….. baby don’t stop."

kingteeblez said:

"This isn't funny men it's serious that's why I don't have relationship I am not ready to date at all I can't withstand curses swears."

Jay-Slim said:

"You see Capenter and bricklayer for ground.. una go they find yahoo boy up and down. You never see anything."

OlaRichie930 said:

"The girl talk say ko dun mi and she Dey cry."

ajewoletemitopeto said:

"Tope is on colos wait until he get back to normal."

Diamondrapizo said:

"If na my babe,E no go even cry she will look for a way until she get me back ,I too love her ❤️Im."

ÄYÔ said:

"Her friend no be better friend oo which one be say na prank."

