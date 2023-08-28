The lady in the eye of the storm, Amaka Gift, who was called out for ending a relationship of nine years, has finally opened up

Her estranged lover, Favour Ibex, had earlier lamented on Facebook that she dumped him after he sponsored and financed her music career for years

However, the Imo gospel singer has accused Favour of domestic violence and countered his marriage claims

Imo gospel singer, Amaka Gift, has reacted to the outburst of her estranged lover and manager, Favour Ibex.

Favour accused Amaka of throwing away their relationship of nine years for a man named Maxy Michael.

Amaka Gift accused Favour Ibex of domestic violence. Photo Credit: Favour Ibex, Amaka Gift

Source: Facebook

Amaka tags Favour a woman beater

When Legit.ng contacted the gospel singer on the matter, she countered Favour's claims, accusing him of domestic violence.

"The guy (Favour Ibex) is a woman beater," she told Legit.ng on WhatsApp.

She added that getting married to someone was not a do-or-die affair. In her words:

"And marriage is not by force. Am not interested in this matter again."

People share their thoughts on Amaka Gift and Favour Ibex's saga

Offor Faustina said:

"I don't know why everybody is judging her.

"She has the right to make a decision.

"They were using each other cuz they were gaining from each other.

"She saw a better man and decided to move on.

"Everybody should rest abeg."

Ekeh Samuel said:

"Dating someone is never a guarantee that you both will get married."

Jane Chi Jane said:

"You de mind some nonsense people supporting the guy, you get mind gbensh person daughter for good 9 years, you did not engage nor marry her rather he was busy being a manager and chief controller of the money the girl's talent is producing,just because another guy has come to marry the lady, that's why he started dropping receipt up and down just to tarnish the girl's image.

"As you no serious, another serious guy don collect her from your hand, stop crying boy."

Ebube Mbah said:

"You dated a woman beater for 9 years??

"Nothing concern me with relationship matter Shaa."

Amanze Njemanze said:

"Someone dating a girl for 9 years doesn't seem like a serious-minded person..age is not on a woman's side..if he abandons her he can marry a younger lady easily..what about the lady? 9 years of a wasted relationship..life has to move on..everybody should carry their cross...let the lady move on...it was never meant for both of them to be..."

