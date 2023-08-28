A Nigerian man has been called out on social media for summoning his sister and her husband before a shrine

A younger brother of the said husband shared a video showing the diviner summoning the couple with their names and pictures

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people wondered what may have inspired the young man's action

A Nigerian man, Laz Ude Eze, has exposed one John Chukwuemeka Okoro for reporting his sister and her husband to a shrine named Ogwugwu Akpu Shrine (Arusi Okija).

Ude said the husband is his elder brother, Philip Eze, and Okoro is the brother-in-law.

John Okoro took his sister and her husband's names and pictures to a shrine. Photo Credit: Laz Ude Eze, Premiumtimes

Ude shared a picture of Okoro alongside the phone number of the herbalist of the shrine where the couple was reported.

Ude also attached a video of the herbalist showcasing the couple's names and pictures as he summoned them to the shrine on a Saturday.

Ude said he is not scared for the couple

In the clip, the herbalist warned the couple of consequences should they fail to show up before the shrine.

Ude maintained that he is not for the couple who tagged as innocent but was worried his elder brother's brother-in-law could resort to such means to settle whatever misunderstanding he may have with them.

"John Okoro is a brother-in-law to my elder brother, Philip Eze. For reasons best known to him, he took his sister's name & that of her husband (my brother) to Ogwugwu Akpu Shrine (Arusi Okija).

"I'm not scared for them as no weapon fashioned against the innocent and God's anointed shall prosper. But I'm worried for my terrified nephews and niece who don't need this distraction from a man they grew to call "Uncle". Evil shall never overcome good. Ometara vuru!

"Let's see how it goes," John wrote.

Netizens react to John Okoro's action

Emmanuel Agwu said:

"Whether you are quilty or not do not visit the devil or your case is multiplied. Summon them back to the one and only true God through our lord Jesus Christ. What right has he to summon you? Light and darkness has nothing in common."

Kelechi Okoro said:

"So Arusi Dey use technology .

"Like our people will say, Ometara Vuru. What you don’t know or worship cannot harm you. Your family is safe.

"This is just scam. They want to extort you guys. Don’t succumb biko."

Chukwuemeka Evergreen Crespo said:

"Very sad What could be his grievances, he has taken it too far, settlement off shrine is the best option, this is serious issue."

Felix O Nwaji said:

"On no account should the woman takes her husband or anyone to a shrine. Doing so, is an evidence she doesn't believe God through Christ Jesus!!"

Uche Orji said:

"You people should report him to Odumeje. Or Pastor Eze.

"Or even to my new ministry. I charge only #100K per visit."

Prince John said:

"This is disheartening and unbelievable.what is this world turning into. Blood line doing this."

Nigerian youth takes white man's picture to shrine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth had taken a white man's picture to a shrine.

In a TikTok clip, the young man told the herbalist that he wants the white folks in the pictures to pay him $3,000 (N1.3 million).

Speaking in Igbo language, the herbalist asked him what he would do for the gods in return. The young man promised to give the gods a cow.

According to the youth, the person who connected him has a cut of the money. The herbalist warned the young man against not fulfilling his promise.

