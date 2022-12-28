A pretty lady has celebrated ending the year 2022 by finding love after being a victim of domestic violence

The lady is spotted in a river with a herbalist after she fell in love and walked down the aisle with him

While gushing over her love life, the lady expressed joy at finally claiming her culture, birthright and throne

A lady has caused a stir on the net after revealing that she found love in the sight of a herbalist.

She said that since she was a little girl it has always been her dream to live in her motherland and love has made that possible.

She fell in love with a herbalist. Photo Credit: TikTok/@vodounafricana

Source: UGC

The lady said that she kicked off the year 2022 with domestic violence in Mexico but is wrapping it up with the love of her life.

She shared a video on TikTok of herself with the traditionalist in a river as well as other loved-up clips.

The lady gushed about finally getting back her throne, culture and birthright. Her caption of the clip reads:

"So this is why Africa has been calling my name for so many years? ✨️Since I was a little girl I've been dreaming about the day I would live in the Motherland. ✨️I had to be here to claim my birthright, my culture and my throne! I love this for me.

"All of the rejection and pain I've endured over the years was so worth it because this is what was waiting for me! ✨️Mama would always say "your current situation is not your final destination". 2022 kicked off with a domestic violence incident in Mexico and its ending with a love story that only God could create in the Motherland. Whew! Allahuakbar!"

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

N van Lartey said:

"Where is he located? Ive been looking for a proper herbalist in accra."

Fedora The Goddd said:

"No this is so cute and beautiful."

Kagi said:

"Sending Love from South Africa."

dhee said:

"A match made in...heaven ?"

joy said:

"He resembles this Kenyan actor Lolani Kalu."

Source: Legit.ng