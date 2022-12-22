A desperate Nigerian youth seeking to make money by all means has been spotted with Oyinbos' pictures in a shrine

In a video, he could be seen conversing with a herbalist as he promised to give the gods a cow in appreciation

The youth believed to be a yahoo boy wants the gods to make the white folks in the pictures pay him $3,000 (N1.3 million)

A video of a Nigerian man with pictures of Oyinbo people in a shrine has got netizens talking.

In the TikTok clip, the young man told the herbalist that he wants the white folks in the pictures to pay him $3,000 (N1.3 million).

He made a promise to give a cow. Photo Credit: TikTok/@choices127

Speaking in Igbo language, the herbalist asked him what he would do for the gods in return. The young man promised to give the gods a cow.

According to the youth, the person who connected him has a cut in the money. The herbalist warned the young man against not fulfilling his promise.

Mixed reactions have trailed the clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

DONNIE said:

"This is why you should ask questions you dey buy cow for 3000$ well I beleive it’s just that you don’t know na small small."

Franklin said:

"Guy how can you buy caw out of $3,000 divided by three how much is your own and how much is caw."

grace junior said:

"Be like say this guy don't know how to share money aza go collect his own share then thr rest anything you see mange how the for cow go come out."

Bro’s J said:

"If na the one way be say if the juju don work finish before I go come pay , that one good ,, but I no go boom again oo, I go Dey sleep."

Prescott001 said:

"You dey bill client 3k you no no how much for naija. Just Dey play oooooo."

user9536755753074 said:

"1cow nd azaman go still collect, ur chairman neva collect oo nd u go still bless boys."

Don Chris said:

"Guy that 3k dos is too small for such promise, you should have said goat."

Source: Legit.ng