A Nigerian couple, who recently got married, has taken to social media to showcase money they were sprayed at their wedding

The happy couple played in a pool of new naira notes and showed dollar notes they found amidst the wads of cash

Social media users expressed admiration for the new couple over their funny videos as they celebrated their union

A new Nigerian couple got netizens talking after they were seen playing in a pool of new naira notes.

The couple shared the video on TikTok, showing off the massive cash they got on their wedding day.

The couple had fun in a pool of new naira notes. Photo Credit: @honeybebit

Source: TikTok

In one of the clips, they spread out the wads of cash on a bed and marvelled at how plenty they were.

They found dollar bills

The wife even joked about doing part two of their wedding. She found some dollar bills among the naira notes and displayed them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The funny couple went on to stone themselves with cash as they engaged in a 'money fight.' In another clip, they danced on the bed filled with money.

The man sprayed his wife money as she danced on her knees.

Watch the video below:

People gush over the newest couple

VINCENT_KING OF CARS said:

"Neighbour.. I dey your door dey knock since come open door na."

HANHU said:

"It's not about marrying best friend o, it's about marrying a man with matured sense."

Tee said:

"Nor be new notes weh we dey find be this."

Oluoma Mercy said:

"Congratulations dear. Dis nyt go dey hot ooo imagination won kill me oo."

Tiffanym054 said:

"Congratulations my love your new home is blessed."

wealthsamuel said:

"E be like i go do wedding money dey this wedding thing ooo."

Beejayyyyyy56 said:

"Congratulations ❤️make una no tear the money sha❤️na that one go pain pass."

wealthsamuel said:

"E be like i go do wedding money dey this wedding thing ooo."

Couple use their wedding money to buy house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had used their wedding money to buy a house worth N243 million.

After their planned big wedding was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Laura and Eddy decided to pour the money into buying a home.

When they bought the house, it was so old and rotten, but they embarked on a tedious renovation journey.

During the renovation process, Laura fell pregnant, but the couple did not allow that to deter them. The new posh look of the building wowed internet users.

Source: Legit.ng