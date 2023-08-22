A Nigerian man was overwhelmed with emotions as his plus-size girlfriend treated him to a surprise public proposal

At Shoprite mall, the bold lady got on one knee with a ring in hand and asked the man to marry her

The man immediately burst into tears, as seen in the proposal video that has since gone viral online

A plus-size lady caused a stir at Shoprite mall as she pulled a surprise marriage proposal on her man.

In a video seen on TikTok, the man immediately shed tears as he saw the lady go down on one knee before him with a ring in her hand.

He accepted her proposal amid tears. Photo Credit: @cynthiaossy

Source: TikTok

On-lookers took out their phones to record the moment, while screams of 'say yes' could be heard in the background.

Without hesitation, the man stretched out his hand to receive the ring and helped up his plus-size woman amid cheers from people.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The two then left the scene all smiles. The video stirred mixed reactions online.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on the proposal

Toosweetcwesimorris said:

"If what men can do, women can do better was a person. Congratulations to you guys."

paulisonchibuike said:

"That’s actually the right way though. Man don’t knee to a woman , woman do."

X X GRACE said:

"Congratulations but how will you be able to handle this consignment for the rest of your life. Nwoke na Ife."

Ennywealth said:

"Be like say the guy no go get choice ni o.

"When a woman is taking your responsibility."

Rachel's bea said:

"Tomorrow am doing the same, coz if we keep waiting for this guys to propose they go take 5 yrs ooo."

Ifedimma said:

"If we should adapt this courage, single ladies will reduce."

eze uchenna said:

"Aya , l fill ur pain my brother,u will make a good wife to her."

Lady proposes to man at mall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had proposed to her man at a mall.

In videos she shared on her Instagram page, the lady with the handle @simplyerhun_ in a pink gown was spotted on one knee as she patiently waited for her man to appear on the scene at a shopping mall.

Her positioning caught the attention of shoppers who gathered around her to understand what was about to go down. Unperturbed by the scene she created, the daring lady waited with a welcoming smile on her face until her man showed up.

Source: Legit.ng