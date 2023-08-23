Two young Nigerian ladies have become internet sensations over the construction work they recorded themselves doing

With great collaborative effort, the ladies mixed cement, carried blocks and went on to plaster the wall of a building

While many people hailed their work, some other persons cautioned them for being barefooted while at it

Social media users have reacted to a video of two Nigerian ladies doing construction work.

This is because building construction and renovations were often regarded as a male profession but the ladies' effort is casting doubts on this narrative.

The ladies mixed cement and carried blocks. Photo Credit: @chibaby17356

In the TikTok clip they shared, the ladies carried blocks and then went on to mix cement after adding sand to it using shovels.

Next, one of them took parts of the cement to build and plaster a wall she was working on. The ladies displayed great collaborative effort that excited netizens.

Their work earned them the admiration of internet users. Some netizens raised concerns that the ladies worked barefooted.

Watch the video below:

People commend the ladies

TEE_MOSES said:

"Why barefoot? if cement chop u eeeh next time if you see camera u go run."

Doublemorny said:

"May God bless you people, And I pray may God give me a good woman like u people."

chikwado Umuoba said:

"Good girl not those thinking best way to get money is billing there partner."

Evaluv7 said:

"Heeeeei e don reach like dis.

"May God bless the work of your hands."

Happilanc said:

"Wow, unbelievable may God bless the works of your hands."

smart said:

"If una like make make una build the tallest building person wey go marry go marry."

keenydon said:

"I love ur hustle but pls try wear some safety shoes and clove on ur safe biko,nah woman una be,God straighten u guys up."

Nigerian lady works on construction site in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in Canada was seen working on a construction site.

Onyinyechi, who is doing her master's program in Canada, made a video showcasing what she engages in that pays her bills.

In the TikTok video, Onyinyechi is seen dressed rocking a hard hat and a waterproof jacket as she packed sand at a construction site. Taking to the comment section, she endorsed reactions that opined that Canada recognises equality as regards jobs.

