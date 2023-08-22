Years after the completion of his secondary school education, a Nigerian boy is yet to start his university studies

Even the boy's former chemistry teacher was surprised and wondered why someone who he thought was the brightest back in school can't get into the university

Sharing his story, the boy sent a message to all other brilliant students like him about the importance of God's grace and family support

A secondary school leaver, who was adjudged the brightest back in school, is still unable to enter the university years after graduation.

Facebook user, Chúrchíll Àrëpãdé Durude, reposted the boy's story alongside the touching message he got from his former chemistry teacher.

Churchill failed to reveal the boy's identity. In the message shared, the boy's former teacher expressed surprise that he still isn't in university despite being his favourite student by virtue of his intelligence.

The teacher, now a principal, further requested for his loved ones' details so he could speak to them for him.

The secondary school leaver advised people out there, who are also bright academically, that being the brightest is not a guarantee that they'd finish school first.

He added that one needs the grace of God and the support of family to run his race.

"...So being the brightest student doesn't mean you will be the first to graduate from school, you need the grace of God and the support from your family to run this race.

"I pray for all those brightest student out there struggling for a helping hand to further their education may Almighty God send a helping hand to you through Christ our Lord Amen," Churchill's post read in part.

People sympathise with the boy

Kenny Akeem said:

"Story of my life...

"Age is not my friend again, till next life sha�. E dun be as e go be...

"The goal is to be successful regardless, and that's where I'm headed."

Nonye Okoye said:

"You must not go to a university to survive.. learn a skill. The money you wil go and waste in Uni for 5yrs and come out and strt hustling, gather it and go into tech. Learn from scratch. Since you’re brilliant, you should be able to pick up. No b everything b school."

Muslimah Till Jannah said:

"U mean a corper in 2108 is nw a principal, bros na lie it is not possible, anyway don't worry everything gonna be alright."

Mhizz Beauty said:

"One male teacher once told me des, e pain me dia,but today am a graduate."

Adesoji Opeyemi said:

"Going to school without sponsorship is hard and it affects academic performance. I'm a living witness. I sponsor myself although my academic career and it's so frustrating."

Boy on street for years to be sponsored to UK school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy, who had been on the street for years, had received help from a kind man.

The boy, whose real name is Saheed, is reported to have gotten N2.5 million and would be fully sponsored to school in the United Kingdom.

His parents were happy that the news broke out because it helped them find their son.

They were also excited to the point of tears when they received the news of people's kindness towards their son.

