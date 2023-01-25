An old teacher who was very happy that her students performed well in her subject put up a show for them on the assembly ground

The dedicated woman moved her waist and body flexibly despite her age to make the students entertained

Many social media users were amazed by her passion for teaching kids as reflected in her joy about their success

A lady, @thoko958, whose mother is a teacher has shared a video to show how happy she was after her students passed her subject.

In a video she shared, the teacher who was in jean trousers danced in front of the kids on the assembly ground.

The teacher was happy that the students passed her subject. Photo source: TikTok/@thoko958

Students hail teacher as she does a happy dance

As the woman danced, the students howled and hyped her. They even joined in, with the crowd moving closer to her.

The teacher's dance moves were so funny. At one point, her moves looked more like exercises. The kids were so joyful.

The video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 13,000 likes as of the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Replenished P 420 said:

"Good to see teachers who take pride in their work and great results for their students."

user2011351887293 said:

"That's what happens when teaching is not just a job but a calling. Congratulations to her. May the government reward such performers."

@ongieqhash said:

"How can she not receive 100% when she is such a mood."

Gershwin@Mathys said:

"This is when you have that passion for your job and make sure others succeed."

omodano said:

"Good job ma'am. you teaching well."

User 12340808 said:

"This is what they call passion... wow congratulations are in order ma'am."

Onalenna Clemie Mokoto said:

"Congratulations mam...I really love joy. you make me feel to go back to high school. A well done job...."

