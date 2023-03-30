A little boy of 12 years old who had been living on the street of Lagos for five years has received a house and 2.5 million naira

After Saheed story went viral a few days ago, many indicated that they would like to change his story and turn his life around

It had now been revealed that many people went on to donate from various places which amounted to millions of naira and Saheed would also school in the United Kingdom

The story of a young boy living on the street of Lagos for five years has changed within a few days after her story went viral on Instagram.

The boy whose real name is Saheed had been reported to have gotten N2.5 million naira and he would also be sponsored fully to school in the UK.

Photo credit: @mufasatundednut

The parents were happy that the news broke out because they were able to find their son as a result and were also excited to the point of tears when they received the news of people's kindness towards their son.

In the viral video, the mother could be seen crying and appreciating social media users who made the post viral and also donated.

Many social media users who watched the video were happy that the internet had been used positively to change the boy's life.

The video was also followed with the following caption:

"This are Saheed's Parent, he has been living with his mom before buh his mom couldn't keep up cuz things are hard for her So she had to take him to his dads place so during that process he was accused of stealing 200naira and he was scared that they will beat him so he ran away from ilorin to Ibadan then down to Lagos within the process of few months buy Glory be to God out of 15children I saw on the street I picked him and I'm Greatful To God and also to those who Donated and Sponsored Saheed cuz he was Given 2.5Million and We are getting his mum a place to stay, a shop that will generate income for her and also Saheed school will be sponsored also he will be qoing to UK in few months time."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@swagtohbad reacted:

"Wow! This is good. Saheed go even first me enter UK. Walai I dey play with my life. "

@samvail_ said:

"See how the guy is talking is talking so emotional. This guy na correct guy. God bless you all that contributed."

@chrismelbourne wrote:

"Who go help you no go stress you."

@call_mi_agnes also commented:

"this is so emotional to watch. Whoever that contributed to the well being of this family will not lack."

@jaykay7373 said:

"When it is time it is time."

Watch the video below:

