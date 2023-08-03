A man has relocated to the United Kingdom to be with his wife and son, who are residents there

The man's wife, Josephine Yartel, said she and her husband had been away from each other for eight years before the reunion

Josephine said she chose the man, and her parents accepted, and they will now start living together after eight long years

A man has arrived in the UK to start living with his wife and child after eight years of being apart.

The man's wife, Josephine Yartel, captured their reunion in an emotional video which she posted on TikTok.

The couple were so happy to have seen each other after eight years. Photo credit: TikTok/@notyaregularwitch.

Source: TikTok

The video showed when the man arrived at the airport in the UK and was welcomed by his wife and son.

He was pushing his things in a cart and playing games with his son, who was searching around for him.

Man arrives UK to be with his wife after eight years

When she found the man, they engaged in a warm and emotional hug as he lifted her up in the air.

He also had emotional hugs and kisses with his woman, who flew into his arms at the airport.

Yartel wrote in the caption of the video:

"After eight years of long-distance marriageship, the one I chose and my parents accepted for me is here. God of my mother, you are the most high God."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man relocates to the UK to be with his wife

@Gifty said:

"Why am I smiling like a head of fish?"

@Irreplaceable commented:

"See me smiling like a fool. Congratulations. Your home shall continue to be filled with joy."

@faithudoghia said:

"See me smiling. Your home is blessed forever."

@user7876612174582 commented:

"See me smiling like what I don't no, congratulations."

@boynilanoberline said:

"God I beg you to reunite me and my husband soon the distance is frustrating me."

