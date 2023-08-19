A woman has become a viral sensation after she openly celebrated the new marriage of her ex-husband

The lady, a women's rights activist and politician, described her ex-husband's new wife as a very beautiful wife

Many people who went through her Facebook post had nothing short of admiration for the lady for her exemplary behaviour

Tunah T Moalosi, a Botswana politician and women's rights activist, has earned the admiration of netizens after she celebrated her ex-husband's new marriage.

In a recent Facebook post making the rounds, Tunah shared a picture of her ex-husband, Tiboss Kgokong, and his new wife as she congratulated them.

Tunah T Moalosi celebrated her ex-husband on his new marriage. Photo Credit: Tunah T Moalosi

While describing his new wife as very beautiful, she prayed that God blesses their union. Her post reads:

"My ex husband, the father of my kids got married to a very beautiful wife today.

"Congratulations Mr & Mrs Kgokong. God Bless your Union."

Netizens have applauded her gesture.

Netizens hail Tunah T Moalosi

Jessy Mukonda said:

"I can do the same with all my heart ❤️❤️ I mean my x is not enemy."

Ossi Brown Nalu said:

"A failed friendship,relationship or marriage shouldn’t make people be enemies ‍♂️ act normal guys."

Sylvester Phiri said:

"She is just an angel type of ex wife. Praiseworthy all the way. She's one in a million.

"She will definitely enter heaven and may many other ex spouses take leaf from this exemplary attitude of the lady from Botswana."

Kabuba Lindunda Mugala said:

"She Is very happy where she is. You see when you are happy for yourself. You are happy for everyone."

Lady celebrates divorce with her ex-husband 6 years later

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had gone on an outing with her ex-husband to celebrate their divorce years ago.

In what she termed as putting a stop to divorce stigma, she shared photos of herself and her ex-husband sharing a meal, as well as a "Happily Divorced" piece of cake.

She added that the two had met to celebrate the end of something that resulted in two handsome boys, as well as friendship, co-parenting, and maturity.

Immaculate was quick to note that her sentiments do not in any way intend to glamorize divorce but inspire others in a similar situation to embrace the goings-on.

