Surprise as Lady Celebrates Her Ex-Husband on Facebook as He Gets Married Again, Her Post Causes Stir
- A woman has become a viral sensation after she openly celebrated the new marriage of her ex-husband
- The lady, a women's rights activist and politician, described her ex-husband's new wife as a very beautiful wife
- Many people who went through her Facebook post had nothing short of admiration for the lady for her exemplary behaviour
Tunah T Moalosi, a Botswana politician and women's rights activist, has earned the admiration of netizens after she celebrated her ex-husband's new marriage.
In a recent Facebook post making the rounds, Tunah shared a picture of her ex-husband, Tiboss Kgokong, and his new wife as she congratulated them.
While describing his new wife as very beautiful, she prayed that God blesses their union. Her post reads:
"My ex husband, the father of my kids got married to a very beautiful wife today.
"Congratulations Mr & Mrs Kgokong. God Bless your Union."
Netizens have applauded her gesture.
Netizens hail Tunah T Moalosi
Jessy Mukonda said:
"I can do the same with all my heart ❤️❤️ I mean my x is not enemy."
Ossi Brown Nalu said:
"A failed friendship,relationship or marriage shouldn’t make people be enemies ♂️ act normal guys."
Sylvester Phiri said:
"She is just an angel type of ex wife. Praiseworthy all the way. She's one in a million.
"She will definitely enter heaven and may many other ex spouses take leaf from this exemplary attitude of the lady from Botswana."
Kabuba Lindunda Mugala said:
"She Is very happy where she is. You see when you are happy for yourself. You are happy for everyone."
Lady celebrates divorce with her ex-husband 6 years later
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had gone on an outing with her ex-husband to celebrate their divorce years ago.
In what she termed as putting a stop to divorce stigma, she shared photos of herself and her ex-husband sharing a meal, as well as a "Happily Divorced" piece of cake.
She added that the two had met to celebrate the end of something that resulted in two handsome boys, as well as friendship, co-parenting, and maturity.
Immaculate was quick to note that her sentiments do not in any way intend to glamorize divorce but inspire others in a similar situation to embrace the goings-on.
