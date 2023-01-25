A young Nigerian nurse has stirred mixed reactions on social media as she danced to a song in her uniform

After showing her legwork, many men admired her and wished they were patients at the hospital where she works

Tiktokers who felt she had too much time on her hands wondered if she abandoned work to make the video

A beautiful Nigerian nurse, @dancingnurse_, got many people admiring how athletic she is in her work uniform as she danced.

In a clip that has gone viral, the nurse made some fast leg works that showed she is also an expert when it comes to dancing.

The nurse's dance video showed she's a hot stepper. Photo source: TikTok/@dancingnurse

Pretty nurse with cool dance moves

Her colleague who was beside her could not keep up. She was amazed at the lady's energy. For her final step, she made a sudden movement to touch her toes.

Many men who were in her comment section said they would not mind being admitted to her hospital.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 100 comments with over 30,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

suzzy said:

"Abeg tell her say make she con give me my last injection I dey go house."

Kimberly said:

"Dis nurse dancing looks like goddyflo o."

Clara Lopez318 said:

"Nurse wey Dey wear Nike na the only thing I see."

gabriellaskota said:

"I know my health be in good hands."

omodano said:

"Com and take care of me abeg."

Vandora_chi said:

"Please do not allow this nurses attend to you ooo."

Sammy_dre said:

"So you carry me for ward con dey dance outside."

Shatel179 said:

"Nurse done turn to something else ooo."

mama said:

"Abeg which hopital be this pls mk dem tranfer me come dere."

ifastar08 said:

"Another banger. I beg which day you go cm give me injections Lil this."

