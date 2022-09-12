A young Nigerian lady, Annastasia Micheal, has stated her willingness to donate her kidney to Sonia, the ailing daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu

Annastasia stated that her kindhearted offer is borne out of her desire to show that women can help women

The 24-year-old added that Sonia shouldn't suffer for the sins of her father and hoped that hers is a perfect match

Annastasia Micheal, a 24-year-old Nigerian lady, has openly declared her intention to give one of her kidneys to Ekweremadu's daughter.

This comes after Sonia Ekweremadu, 25, made an appeal to the public to come to her aid with a kidney donation in order to save her life.

Annastasia Micheal said she is demanding nothing in return. Photo Credit: Annastasia Micheal

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 12, Annastasia said she made up her mind to do it in a bid to showcase that women can help women.

While stating that she wants nothing in return, the lady noted that Sonia should not suffer for the sins of her father.

Annastasia said she had sent a mail to the email address Sonia provided and is awaiting a response. Her post read in full:

"Kidney donation To Sonia Ekweremadu.

"I (Annastasia Michael olamma) want to donate one of my Kidney to sonia Ekweremadu to save her life. I have made up my mind to do this to prove women can help women.

"If any of her relatives mum,dad, siblings , cannot give out their kidney to save their Bloodline then i will donate my own to save Sonia And i demand nothing in return. I pray it matches with her own.

"Am 24 years old, I don't take alcohol and I believe my kidney is very healthy to donate .

"I have sent message to her email @helpsonialive@gmail.com and anticipate for her reply. May God heal you."

Social media reactions to Annastasia's post

Umukoro Abigail said:

"Even de Sonia's family members could not help her by taking de risk of donating theirs na con u stranger. Anyway good luck as u embark on de journey."

Chikezie Madukwe said:

"The way you really need to travel outside Nigeria, Plan it well and not through every little opportunity that pulped out. From Aguba now to Sonia.....Na wa ooooooh."

Sonia Jimoh said:

"My sister, you are looking for an opportunity to go outside country, mark my words you are going no where We die here with Uncle ( bu bu)."

Ernest Mathew said:

"WOW tears role down from my eyes this lady you truly have a good heart what is there in this life all is Vanity Annastasia Micheal you have a good heart God will bless you."

Mary Bekee said:

"You really want to make name by forceAguanna 2022 didn't work out again and now is this. Congratulations in advanceGod bless your large heart."

