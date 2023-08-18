After house hunting for a while, a young man finally got a room for himself and took to social media to celebrate it

He showed off the empty room and the key, saying he would be drinking garri and sleeping on the floor for a few months

His post went viral on social media as people encouraged his little win by providing financial help

A Nigerian youth, Chidera, has proudly announced renting a one-room abode for himself after house hunting for a while.

Chidera shared pictures of the one-room house on Twitter as he flaunted its key with excitement.

Chidera celebrated getting a room abode. Photo Credit: @blaq_kvnq

Source: Twitter

The young man retweet a tweet made in June wherein he mentioned how he was house hunting and found a place he liked but was above his budget, adding that someone rented the place for a lady in his presence.

Chidera said he would be drinking garri

On his house win, Chidera said he would be drinking garri and sleeping on the floor for a few months.

He went on to share a list of household items and interior adornings he would need to furnish the room.

His tweet received massive support as people donated to help him get some of those items.

See his tweet below:

People celebrated Chidera's win

@D_haymian said:

"Na small small, you go reach. Well done nna."

@Sunshine_Kings said:

"I hope you find help though….

"Things like this can be stressful.."

@cums2bag said:

"Make I just get my own space ...

"I go buy one congo of garri carry bedsheets lap .."

@the_amazingama said:

"Well done chief. Na small small you go run am."

@iconic_dumebi said:

"God no go gree. You will furnish well in Jesus name."

@Francisy3991 said:

"Congratulations.

"This is just the beginning of your success."

@ugohofficial said:

"It takes a lot of strength to get here, you've got this, Dear."

Source: Legit.ng