Disturbing movie checklist: which movies are too upsetting to watch?

Movies that upset you leave you feeling uneasy, disturbed, and frightened. Most of these films are based on true events. Some are just twisted horror movies meant to scare you, while others show the worst of humanity. The disturbing movie checklist below will help you identify some of these terrifying films in the industry.

Disturbing films make you reflect on humanity's darker side and leave you feeling unsettled. All of these films have incredibly gruesome and unsettling scenes. Unfortunately, while some of these films are lauded as works of cinematic art, others are just considered cult classics in their respective genres.

Disturbing movie checklist

Most of these disturbing films have been classified as horror flicks. They have scenes that are both horrific and frightening. Some may not be terrifying, but their entire plot revolves around grief and could leave the viewer in tears. Below are horror and extremely sad movies that are too upsetting to watch.

1. Requiem For a Dream

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

In the 2000 American psychological drama film Requiem For a Dream, four characters are shown as their physical and emotional states are impacted by her*in addiction. Their addictions imprison them in a desperate and delusional world.

Each character declines throughout the course of the movie, and their reality is replaced with fantasy, creating a tragedy. As a result, Harry loses his limb, Tyrone, his mother, endures the humiliation of imprisonment, Marion loses all of her dignity, and Sara undergoes electroshock therapy that renders her catatonic.

None of them has the happy ending they desire. This movie is about the brittleness and fragility of the human heart. It is among the sad movies you can only watch once.

2. The Boy In The Striped Pajamas

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

The 2008 historical drama film The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas is based on John Boyne's 2006 book of the same title. The story is set during World War II and is told through the innocent eyes of Bruno, an eight-year-old boy forbidden to be friends with a Jewish boy on the other side of the camp. Bruno is the son of the commandant of the camp.

The boys enjoy each other's company and have a strong bond. They communicate every day. Bruno, however, becomes perplexed when his father assigns him a tutor, and he is left wondering who could be the evil one between the two.

3. Irreversible

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

The scenes in the movie are arranged in reverse chronological sequence, with each scene occurring before the one before it.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising the performances and others criticising its graphic depiction of violence and r*pe. However, most people find the film intolerably violent and harsh.

4. The Passion of the Christ

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

A 2004 American epic biblical drama film called The Passion of the Christ stars Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth, Maia Morgenstern as Jesus' mother, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene.

It essentially depicts Jesus' Passion in accordance with the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. The Passion, from which the movie's name derives, refers to the last 12 hours before Jesus Christ died.

It starts with the Agony in the Garden of Olives, moves on to the crucifixion and death of Jesus, Judas Iscariot's betrayal, the horrific Scourging at the Pillar, Mary's suffering as foretold by Simeon, and a brief account of his resurrection.

5. The Last House on the Left

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

In the 2009 American revenge horror thriller The Last House on the Left, Mari Collingwood's parents try to exact revenge on a bunch of strangers who took shelter at their house during a storm and were led by a man named Krug. The main lesson of The Last House on the Left is that even the most typical families may be prodded into doing wicked things.

6. I Spit On Your Grave

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

The 2010 American r*pe and revenge horror movie I Spit on Your Grave had a significant impact on the industry. Jennifer, an author who rents a cabin in the country to work on her debut novel, is viciously gang-r*ped by four local men who leave her for dead. Jennifer manages to live and sets out on a violent quest for vengeance, occasionally using s*x as bait before she brutally murders her assailants.

7. The Seasoning House

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

The Seasoning House stars Angel, a young woman who is made to work in a facility that deals in the s*x trade. Kidnapped women are sold to various military officers as s*x tools. Angel is tasked with drugging and applying makeup to the kidnapped women during the day. Angel is also responsible for cleaning them up after several men brutally r*pes them.

8. The Woman

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

The Woman is a 2011 American horror film that stars Pollyanna McIntosh and Angela Bettis. The film begins with an unnamed feral lady foraging around the forest, returning to her cave, and circling what appears to be her child. Unfortunately, she has a wound on the side of her torso.

The feral mother also appears to have tamed a wolf, which circles the child without harming it. The movie has received accolades for exploring what most people take for granted.

9. Hostel

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

In the 2005 horror movie Hostel, visitors are abducted and tortured by an unidentified group before being killed. It is a grimy horror movie with heartbreaking torture scenes.

The story revolves around two European visitors who two women persuade to stay at a hostel in Slovakia.

Once there, they discover that it is essentially a front for kidnapping tourists, who are sold to wealthy businesspeople who utilise violent mechanisms to release their stress before torturing and killing them.

10. A Serbian Film

IMDb rating: 5.0/10

A Serbian Film tells the tale of a p*rn star in financial trouble who decides to take part in an art film only to find out that he has been cast in a snuff movie with pedophilic and necrophilic themes.

The film garnered a lot of attention and controversy when it made its debut due to its brutal violent nature. Several nations, including the Philippines, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Norway, have outlawed the movie. Many widely regard it as one of the movies too disturbing to finish.

11. The Human Centipede

IMDb rating: 4.4/10

A psychotic German physician kidnaps three tourists and surgically links their mouths to the an*s to create a human centipede in the horror film The Human Centipede.

Then, despite all three humans being in excruciating pain and in danger of passing away, he tries to train them to be his pets.

12. August Underground

IMDb rating: 3.5/10

August Underground stars a serial murderer named Peter, who kidnaps and murders several uninvited victims. August Underground was met with mixed reviews.

Two sequels, August Underground's Mordum in 2003 and August Underground's Penance in 2007, were released after the initial film.

The series is among the worst psychologically disturbing movies with painful scenes. The main character, Peter, beats a prostitute with a hammer while sodomising her.

13. The Bunny Game

IMDb rating: 3.4/10

The Bunny Game takes place in the desert. In the movie, a prostitute is kidnapped by a truck driver and forced to participate in cruel torture games involving violent and excessive physical and sexual assault. This is one of the movies that are too disturbing to watch. It is also a potent critique of how women are objectified in most cultures.

What are your thoughts about the above disturbing movie checklist? The films are centred around gruesome and distressing subjects. While some are lauded works of cinematic art, others are considered cult classics in their respective genres.

