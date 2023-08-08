In a public incident that has gone viral, a young lady refused a man's attempt to spray wads of cash on her

The man happily kept pursuing her around and did not stop spraying the money despite her stance

While many people knocked the man for trying to forcefully spray money on the lady, others found it hilarious

A video of a man trying to forcefully spray cash on a lady in public has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

While it is not clear if the two are in a relationship, it was visible that the lady did not want him to spray his money on her.

Undeterred by her refusal, the man kept going after her and spraying the money. Lucky passers-by helped themselves to the wads of cash as they littered the ground.

The man was smiling as he followed the lady around while she subtly kept evading his reach. The clip has generated mixed reactions on Twitter.

Some people thought the lady didn't like the public showcase, while others slammed the man for his persistence.

Watch the video below:

People had a lot to say about the lady's behaviour

@sir_idris08 said:

"Na only slay queens and yahoo boys babes wey like competition dey like stuffs like these!

"Normal girls don’t ."

@Femidaniels30 said:

"It actually seems like an embarrassment to some girls not because she isn't impressed."

@MalikLegend99 said:

"She was shy. That’s his wife and they have a touching story together."

@AsumangEric1 said:

"She needed the money for other things but the guy is just wasting it and her friends are picking it up ."

@ijuo_israel said:

"Everybody with the one way de worry am… where them de see all this money? Who de give una?"

@Ogio89556753 said:

"Sometimes they are something we prefer privately and this is one of them.''

@KinqKudos said:

"Yahoo plus boys. Dangote no dey waste money like this."

@aideinfluence said:

"Someone like me will walk away, I see no reason why you spray money on me publicly. We can do it indoors."

Little girl sprays man money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl was recorded spraying a man money.

The place where the event took place is not immediately clear, but the girl stepped up to the man and bathed him with plenty of Naira notes.

The man knelt down in the video to collect the cash even as he continued to pour encomiums on the little girl, describing her in elaborate terms.

Some Nigerians on social media are raising eyebrows after seeing the video with some of them contending that it is wrong for a child to do such a show.

