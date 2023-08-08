A Nigerian man asked his white lover to marry him, and the romantic moment was captured in a video

The man knelt before his woman and popped the question in the presence of many people who cheered

The white woman said yes to his proposal, but the video sparked many reactions after it emerged online

A Nigerian man proposed marriage to his white lover, and the moment was caught in a video.

The plus-sized lady was sitting on a couch when her man arrived with the ring to pop the question.

The happy white lady said yes as her Nigerian boo proposed to her. Photo credit: Twitter/@instablog9ja.

Source: Twitter

The white woman became very excited when her man knelt before her to ask her to be with him forever. She was shaking and shouting out of uncontrollable excitement.

Those around the venue were also shouting and cheering the couple on as they asked the white lady to say yes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

White lady says yes as Nigerian man proposes to her

Finally, the lady stretched out her hand to receive the ring as her man happily put it on her finger.

The video was shared on Twitter and went viral. After it was reposted by @instablog9ja, it got many comments from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man proposes to his white lady

@izzyflowRT said:

"Wow!!!! Love is blind. This is so lovely."

@mrshina09 said:

"I be Naija ….no need so say anything. Congratulations my brother."

@narttson4ever said:

"Congratulations pablo, your travel expenses and citizenship granted."

@kareemsize_m said:

"This fight against poverty is turning to something else."

@im_innocent01 commented:

"Shey oyibo don finish for market? Congratulations on securing your japa na God give you. Make this kind japa avoid me please!."

@beejay_IB said:

"Love doesn't discriminate."

@aideinfluence said:

"Pablo has a hidden Naija girlfriend and I'm wondering how she is coping with all of this."

Italian man marries Tanzanian lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man from Italy flew to Tanzania to meet his woman.

He met the woman on social media, and they fell in love and decided to meet.

On the day they met physically, the man proposed to her, and she agreed to marry him.

Source: Legit.ng