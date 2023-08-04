A lady got separated from her husband, and she is celebrating the event by calling it the end of an error

The lady made her divorce an elaborate event as she visited a photography studio where she had a photoshoot

She also wore a silvery crown with 'divorced' boldly written on it as she had the photo shoot to keep the memory

After divorcing her husband, a lady joyfully went to a photo studio for an elaborate photoshoot.

In a video posted by @barestudioportraitsnc, the lady was seen taking photos to preserve the memory of her divorce.

The woman did a photoshoot to celebrate her divorce. Photo credit: TikTok/@barestudioportraitsnc.

Source: TikTok

The video shows the lady proclaiming that leaving her husband was the end of an error.

Happy as a lark, she posed for photos with pride and even wore a crown that sparkled in the studio.

Divorced woman holds elaborate photoshoot

The crown on her head bore the inscription, 'divorced' to make it clear that she is not attached to her man anymore.

While in the studio, she lit a candle and put fire on a photograph of a man believed to be that of her ex-husband.

The photoshoot video sparked interesting reactions after it went viral on TikTok.

Reactions as lady goes to studio to do divorce photoshoot

@agyeibea_fianko said:

"This is the realest thing I have seen soo far."

@Imaan commented:

"Beginning of true happiness."

@Marieme Drame said:

"Ouuuuuuhhhh, I want this for mine."

@kezyluv said:

"Omo, so now divorce de sweet like a bridal shower?"

@simplytamah1 commented:

"I love how the modern women view divorce. I love that we are learning to leave what no longer serves as and we celebrate."

@user65795444601 said:

"Made me want to get married so I can get divorced."

@Tems reacted:

"What if the man comes for his own session."

Source: Legit.ng