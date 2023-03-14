Despite attaining victory against Boko Haram and banditry activities in the north, the Nigerian Armed Forces did not make the top three of the global firepower index ranking released recently.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the Nigerian military could only manage the fourth place, one step down from last year's position in third place.

The Global Firepower Index ranked the Nigerian Military fourth in Africa and 36th in the world. Photo: NAF

The rankings show that the Nigerian military is also 36th best in the world, falling behind first place Egypt, who is 14th in the world, and another north African counterpart Algeria who is placed second in Africa and 26th in the world and Nigeria's archrival South Africa placing third in Africa and 33rd in the world ranking.

Meanwhile, on the world stage, the United States retained its number one spot as the best in the world and was closely followed by Russia in second place, and the Asian giant China was ranked the third-best military in the world.

Elsewhere, another Asian powerhouse, India, was ranked fourth, while its colonial master, the United Kingdom (UK), was surprisingly ranked fifth.

Completing the top ten list include South Korea, Pakistan, Japan, France and Italy, ranked sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.

Giving the parameters the rankings were derived from, the report reads:

“Ranking the nations of the world based on currently available firepower. The finalised Global Firepower ranking below utilises over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation’s Power Index (‘PwrIndx’) score with categories, ranging from the number of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.

“For 2023, Nigeria is ranked 36 of 145 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. The nation holds a PwrIndx score of 0.5587.”

