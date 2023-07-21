A Nigerian man has discovered that the girl he is training at the university has got pregnant for her ex-boyfriend

In a shocking story shared on Twitter, the man said he made the sad discovery after he was paying the girl's fees

The story went viral and attracted a lot of condemnation for the girl as some people insist they won't train girlfriends in school

A Nigerian man shockingly discovered that the girl he was helping had got pregnant for her ex-boyfriend.

In a story that has gone viral and caught the attention of Twitter users, the man said he was the one sponsoring the girl in school.

Instead of being grateful and finding a good way to pay him back, the man said the girl decided to rub pepper in his eyes.

How a girl got pregnant by her ex-boyfriend

According to him, he and the girl were supposed to get married because he was paying her tuition and doing everything for her.

He said when he made the discovery that she was pregnant for her ex, it caused him a lot of trauma because he was heartbroken. The story was reposted by @instablog9ja.

Part of the story reads:

"If I find out my wife is in communication with any of her ex, I will end the marriage that day. The lady I was supposed to marry got pregnant by her ex."

Reactions from Twitter users as lady gets pregnant for her ex

@caleb_etta said:

"Omo, my man has valid reasons, you can't discount his experience."

@AniositaEmmanu1 commented:

"My woman can't even be allowed to keep male besties... your husband should be your bestie or whatever you call it...my own so-called bestie asked me to come over to her house one Saturday afternoon omo I jakpa for my safety...up till two months now she dey carry long face for me."

