A physically challenged Nigerian man was emotional as his wife treated him to a huge surprise on his birthday

The white woman got a surprise company to deliver the packages to her man, including a nice sleek car

Her husband sat on the ground and shed tears as he went through the gift items and even told her to take back the car, which is his third

A physically challenged man of Imo descent burst into tears as his wife surprised him with a new car and other gift items on his birthday.

The man spoke to his wife, Dinora Okonkowo, via video call as he appreciated her effort despite that she was not in the country.

The man burst into tears as he received the gifts. Photo Credit: @agu_oyibo_lolo

The Igbo man wondered why his white wife loves him so much despite that he has one leg and gushed over her.

"Who am I that my wife loves me this way, a guy with one leg, just one-legged man, Oh God I owe her my life and all the Happiness in life @Lolo Agu (Dinora Okonkwo)," he wrote as he shared a video capturing the moment he got the gift items.

The gift items were delivered to the man through a surprise company and included wine, edibles, cake and a notepad.

The man begged his wife to return the car, saying he has no need for it as it is the third she would be getting him.

Watch the video below:

Dinora Okonkwo's gesture melts hearts

Munachiso said:

"How adorable, how sweet and how cute!! I love it!! Happy birthday!!"

user3919164860887 said:

"Smile, you deserve more than this, you are so cute and matured and God gave you a loving and caring wife."

@estimatedesther said:

"Mr Agu instead of sending that car back please collect it and give your brother one from the old one because that guy love you sincerely, thanks."

Isabel ify said:

"Happy birthday to you my brother eat na God give you anybody that jealousy will enter 6 ft."

Nwachinemere176 said:

"God bless you mrs Agu .happy birthday brother many more years ahead with more blessings in Jesus name Amen."

Queen mercy6052 said:

"Congratulations this is pure love not about the leg is how u make her feel special."

mummy gold spiritual home said:

"Chaii,this is so good,am feeling so emotional ,she loves u for real."

