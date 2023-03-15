A young Igbo youth whose occupation is selling suya has become a viral sensation on social media

His suya business came to public knowledge after he proudly advertised it in a Facebook group

Many social media users hailed his trade, noting that he appears very neat and well-packaged

Before now, many Nigerians believed that selling suya (marinated spicy meat) was exclusively for people from Northern Nigeria until Felix Eden came to the limelight.

Felix is an Igbo youth who has changed the narrative by selling suya for a living.

Felix sells suya for a living.

Source: Facebook

The young man proudly shared his on-the-job pictures in the Facebook group Popular Nigerian Dishes and surprised many people.

In one of the photos, he rocked an apron with a head cover; in another photo, his suya was well packed into a cooler.

Netizens hailed him, saying his suya looked neater and better packaged.

Social media reactions

Zwelin Ebubedike Elvis said:

"You see check am now.

"See packaging and branding nah..

"That's the difference between Igbo doing business and Hausa."

Tunde Siwoku said:

"Hey good for him! They don’t need Hausa in anambra for suya no more right."

Franklin Ugonna Oparaji said:

"It is very neat, the young man is good looking and clean.

"Cheap things are not good, good things are not cheap. Carry go!!!"

Pretty Ella said:

"Wow! His business will boom cos he's the first Igbo guy to venture into it & he'll do it differently."

Hakeemah Abdullahi said:

"Abeg make I be ur girlfriend and how many Suya u will be giving me everyday I need to know."

Angela Francis said:

"I know this guy, he stays at Ezeiweka road Awada Obosi opposite Ukaegbu junction."

Abela Olayemi Salami said:

"Is actually neat and look good in the face...but no offence, I will be scared to eat it thinking otherwise."

Hausa man selling suya becomes a model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Hausa man who sells suya had become a model.

In a short video documentary shared by @onlyinnigeria on Instagram, the man said he has a wife, children and relatives.

At the start of the video, he could be seen tending to his suya trade. Seconds into the clip, he got a good haircut at a barbing salon.

A stylist tended to his beards. After the haircut, he looked so different. In his modelling shoot, he posed like a pro.

