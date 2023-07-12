A young man who bought a new okada was massively celebrated in his church when he took it for dedication

The man kept smiling as his pastor performed the dedication rite in the presence of other church members

Many Nigerians who watched his video celebrated his remarkable act of showing gratitude for what he has

A young Nigerian man who recently bought a bike (okada) took it to his church so his pastor could bless it.

He sat on the bike as his cleric dedicated the okada to God. He was congratulated. Words written on the video said:

"Congratulations bro. Nothing is too small in the presence of God."

People appreciated the man for showing gratitude for his blessing. Photo source: @cccoluwatedoparish

Source: TikTok

Man dedicated his okada

There were also many elders of the church around to celebrate him. Many people who saw his dedication video loved how his church received him.

Some TikTokers encouraged him more and told the okada owner that he would get more things to celebrate in the future. The video was shared by @cccoluwatedoparish.

