A 19-year-old pregnant woman has surprised her husband with the gift of a Lamborghini Huracan Evo worth N87 million

The car gift is a reward from Anes Ayuni Osman to her husband, Weldan Zulkefli, as he is expected to take care of their soon to be born baby

Anes, a highly successful cosmetic entrepreneur in Malaysia will soon give birth to their child after which she goes into postpartum rest for 100 days

A pregnant woman who will soon give birth and go into traditional postpartum rest has gifted her husband a Lamborghini Huracan Evo worth N87 million.

When Anes Ayuni Osmanis, 19, gives birth later this month, her husband Weldan Zulkefli will have to care for the baby so that his wife will recover.

Weldan Zulkefli was led to the car shop blindfolded. Photo credit: Tiktok/@ayunieso24

This is traditional and the rest after childbirth takes 100 days. During this period, the husband will have to take charge of things.

Anes is a successfull cosmetic queen in Malaysia.

Reward for expected sacrifice and sleepless nights

So as a reward for Zulkefli's expected sacrifice for the 100-day postpartum rest, his wife surprised him with the huge gift.

She presented the car to him in a romantic video shared on Tiktok. In the video, she led her husband blindfolded into a car dealer's shop where the huge gift was unveiled. While sharing the video, she wrote:

"Thank you husband, no matter how big the value of this gift will not be able to reciprocate your kindness."

Watch the video below:

