A businessman has offered the embattled Anambra student Joy Ejikeme Mmesoma a full scholarship to study in Europe or North America

His gesture comes after JAMB said the student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, forged her widely-publicised UTME score of 362

Since the news went viral, people from all walks of life have been showing solidarity with the 16-year-old

Respite has come for the embattled Joy Ejikeme Mmesoma as a businessman, Gaius Chibueze, popularly known as Bitcoin Chief, has offered her a full scholarship to UK, US or Canada.

Announcing the offer on Twitter on Monday, July 3, Gaius said his team would ensure they get her admission from any institution in the countries mentioned above.

Gaius said his team would work with the young girl. Photo Credit: @gaiuschibueze, @Ellacious_berry

Source: Twitter

He said his team would take charge of her fees up to the Master's level.

Gaius also slammed Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for its unprofessional handling of the matter, saying it is not just an attack on Mmesoma's person but the whole Igbo tribe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

"I and our company @VoiceOfTheEast are ready to offer Miss Joy Mmesoma a 100% scholarship to study in the UK, CANADA or the UNITED states of America.

"Our team will work with her to get admission From any university of her choice in any of the above 3 countries.

"We will take 100% charge of her Fees and upkeep until her masters level.

"@lota_nna, kindly get in touch with her and her family!

"We are calling on @JAMBHQ to desist from such unprofessional behavior.

"This is not just an attack on her person but the entire Igbo race!"

People show solidarity with Joy Ejikeme Mmesoma

@dephenomenon said:

"If this is true, I am personally happy for her. Let Jamb hold their result. However it would be nice to get to the root to ensure she is cleared of any false allegation. It would be nice to know she is guilty. Her image is imp for the future. Regards."

@Onyeani_Kalu said:

"Congratulations to her, she deserved it.

"Jamb can now keep their result for their children, the last thing we can accept is traumatising Igbo children, that is a Red Flag."

@OwoBalo said:

"Why not offer to continue her education in the country that produced her the best candidate? Why the UK , Canada and the USA? are we okay."

@OmegaXDreams said:

"I love this!!! God will always show up when the time is right!!!

"She has the opportunity to prove them wrong, Internationally she will do well.

"Congratulations Ejike Mmesoma!!!"

@surefiery said:

"In their frantic and frenetic agenda to bury a seed,they dug a ground to hid it little did they know that they're planting it! The harder they come,the harder they fall!"

@UchechukwuOB said:

"Nice...(That's just the way to Go).

"I listened to her and became so disappointed of how @JAMBHQ would have rubbish this brilliant child all because they are unprofessional."

@samrexdrm said:

"Great Chief, I love you. I love how igbo race is coming together to hear each other. May your path be blessed. ~Samrexdrm."

Embattled Mmesoma says she's traumatised

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the girl accused of forging her JAMB result had showcased her original result.

In a trending video, she stated that she had been traumatised since she got the news about manipulating her result.

She brought out the result slip, which she printed from the JAMB portal, displaying an aggregate score of 362. According to her, that was the original result she printed from JAMB, and she has no idea where the news about manipulation came from.

Source: Legit.ng