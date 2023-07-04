The Anambra State Police Command says it is unaware of the alleged forgery of the UTME score levelled against Mmesoma Ejikeme

The teenage girl had been the centre of conversation for over 72 hours when the examination board declared that her result was falsified

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the police spokesperson of the Anambra police command, said the case had yet to be reported to them

Anambra, Awka - The police have finally broken their silence over the ongoing drama surrounding the fake JAMB UTME result scandal of Mmesoma Ejikeme, a teenage girl from Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi-Anambra State.

As reported by the Leadership Newspaper, the Anambra Police Command disclosed that the case had not been brought to their notice despite the vast media attention surrounding it.

The Nigerian Police, Anambra Command, said JAMB is yet to report Ejikeme Mmesoma's case. Photo Credit: Nigerian Police and Uche Nworah

Confirming this development to the newspaper, the spokesperson of Anambra police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said JAMB is yet to report Mmesoma to any police station in the state.

He said:

“We are not aware of the case (Mmesoma’s UTME score forgery). So, I can comment on the issue.”

Fake JAMB result: Mmesoma's father breaks silence

Meanwhile, the father of Mmesoma, in an interview with Punch, confirmed that her daughter was arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) when they left the house to see the education commissioner in Anambra State.

He said:

“We went to the office of the Commissioner for Education to present the result and on getting there, DSS officials arrested my daughter and took her to their office for interrogation..."

When Legit.ng reached out to the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Benjamin Fabian, on the arrest of the teenage girl, he confirmed that it was true.

Dr Fabian recounted that the teenage girl was arrested but was released a few hours later after interrogation on the premise that she was a minor.

He said:

"She's actually a minor; that's another challenge, but as we speak, the security agency are profiling her.

"She was arrested, and she's on bail. Because as minor, they (DSS) granted her bail."

Reno Omokri Sends Strong Message to Those Whipping Up Ethnic Sentiment Over Ejikeme’s UTME Result

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri said JAMB had given its verdict concerning Mmesoma Ejikeme's UTME result, and anybody who disagrees should come out with concrete.

Omokri warned against whipping up ethnic and religious sentiments about what is purely a technical matter.

He said Nigeria is deeply divided due to the 2023 general election, and there is no need to raise innuendo that will further divide the country.

