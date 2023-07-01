A Nigerian Muslim man, who has been married for 12 years, has lamented over how his wife treats him

Owing to his failure to buy her Sallah ram, he said she has refused to talk to him or cook for the kids

He shared how she doesn't love him or support him in terms of difficulty and spoke about divorcing her

A Nigerian man has cried out that his wife has refused to cook for his kids or talk to him again over his failure to buy her Sallah ram.

A public servant, Abdullahi Misilli, who shared the story, credited to journalist Lawan Bukar Maigana, on Twitter, said the man never missed buying a ram each Eid celebration for nearly 12 years.

She refused to talk to her husband over his failure to buy ram for Sallah.

Source: Getty Images

However, his serious debt and the kids' school fees stopped him from buying in 2023 but his wife would not be understanding.

The Muslim man bemoaned that he would definitely buy her a small ram but noted that she doesn't love him as she has never supported him in difficult times.

“I have 100k in my pocket. I would go buy a small ram for her but Allah knows that my wife doesn't love me because she never supports nor helps me in difficult times,'' the man said.

According to the man, he has not divorced her yet because of the children.

Sallah ram drama causes uproar online

@Erbdoul said:

"May God help us, but the truth is children are the reason why some men (if not many) rethink whenever the issue of divorce bout slide in. And unfortunately, just unfortunately "there will always be a problem one way or the other". So patience is just the thing but is difficult."

@imran_MUFC said:

"After every prayer, I pray massively for my wife else I for dn enter diff debts way pass me. I was contributing money in her hand to buy sallah ram but few days to sallah, this woman insisted that we shldnt buy that we have other pressing needs to attend to."

@Kekksco said:

"Thus incidences like these make the yet-married youths like us to be doubting on whether or not to settle for marriage soon. Ungratefulness.

"May Allah ease their affairs, guide his spouse and family to the right path and continue to guide the entire Ummah to the righteous way."

@sadiqsolar said:

"He shouldn't buy it "for her" but see it as the ibadah that it is and if he's not financial stable at that time,it is not mandatory for him."

@Drbabatundesaka said:

"It is said that at some point in married life, the love from the woman gets tied to the provision the man makes even though it wasn't so at the beginning."

