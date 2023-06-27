A Nigerian lady in Diaspora sent her son out after he returned home from a birthday party by past midnight

Despite his pleadings amid tears, the woman refused to let him into the house and watched as he wandered off into the streets

The video of the woman and her son has stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens criticising her decision to send him out

A Nigerian woman, based in Europe, refused to heed her son's pleas as she sent him out for returning home late.

Her son, named Precious, returned from a birthday party by past midnight, 2:00 pm precisely, and wanted to make his way into the house when she stopped him in his tracks.

She refused to allow Precious into the house. Photo Credit: @deborahmike35

Source: TikTok

The young man was shocked as she told him to return to where he came from. She reminded him about her set rule that one must return home by 10:00 pm or 10:30 pm at most.

The displeased woman added that he should have notified her earlier if he was staying out late, but instead, he disregarded her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The young man went on his knees to plead with her but she refused and watched him wander off. After he left, she broke down in tears, telling her potential viewers that her action was to teach him a lesson.

Her video stirred reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

People react to Precious' mum's action

Berenice237 said:

"One mistake this guy made was to move away when the mom asked him to.

"If it's me here if you lock that door I'm going to sleep infront of that house."

u9nice Oluwadabira said:

"I like the way u discipline ur boy ma but what about if something bad had happen to him ? What would u say."

Rondo.18 said:

"If you de tell your boy say he must reach house for 10:30 how he go enjoy the party mama you must be reasonable 10:30 party just started."

blackheiress said:

"Pls don't push him out so he won't join bad gang...pls call him back and caution him please let him not find refuge from bad gangs."

lightgunpowder said:

"Don't lock him out, it is hard, but don't do it. If something happens to him, you will blame yourself."

His grace said:

"He is a big boy let him get his own place pay some bills he will get sense."

Nigerian lady funnily sends little daughter packing for taking her hubby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had funnily thrown out her little daughter for taking her husband.

In a TikTok video, she led her kid outside their house with a big box and shouted that she should leave.

She stated that she was tired of her daughter being the side chick. Her little kid watched innocently as her mother positioned a travel bag beside her as if being real.

Source: Legit.ng