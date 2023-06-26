A group of secondary school students became the center of attention as they proudly showcased the model of their mobile devices

The stark contrast between the students' extravagant phones and the seemingly mismatched school environment they were in left netizens amused and bemused

Many took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about their school days when they didn't even own a phone, let alone one of such sophistication

A popular TikTok video showed teenage children from an unnamed secondary school in Nigeria flashing several iPhone models.

The footage shared on Tik Tok by @bigbaby303 captured young students dressed in their school uniforms as they confidently displayed the models of phones they owned.

SS students flaunt iPhones in video. Photo source: TikTok/@bigbaby303

Interestingly, despite the poor state of the surroundings of their school, these students were eager to flaunt their high-end smartphones, predominantly iPhones and popular brands like Infinix and Tecno.

As disclosed in the video, one student named Victoria stood out from the rest, as she clutched a Nokia touch light phone in her hands. In a sea of advanced smartphones, her choice of a simple feature phone caught viewers' attention.

The contrast between the luxurious devices and Victoria's humble phone sparked curiosity and sympathy among viewers.

A TikTok user, @villa mark, expressed his intention to gift Victoria a new phone, highlighting her innocence and the stark difference in her situation.

Social media reactions as secondary school students display expensive phones

@YOB ZUN said:

"Nah, that Victoria go sabi book pass."

@Villa Mark said:

"I wan buy phone for Victoria, she's innocent."

@Comr Godswill said:

"Rich kids, let the poor students breeeeeff. I will buy a phone for Victoria later."

@Moon said:

"Just checking their phones and school background".

@Inioluwa said:

"Well, Dem don reduce jamb cut off to 140. Una no get wahala. Dey flex dey go."

@urfavouritetammy said:

"And see school wey ona dey go. Ona nor fit donate money build the school".

@Ann_Ive said:

"The school background and the expensive phones do not correspond."

