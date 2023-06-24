A trending video of some elated secondary school girls celebrating after writing their exams has surprised netizens

In the video, they wore white shirts with several prints of markers written on them just like the graduating university students

They reiterated that they were now free from punishments, paying money for projects and wearing white socks

A video shared on TikTok shows the moment some secondary school girls celebrated after their final exams.

They imitated the university students' style of celebrating final exams by wearing a white shirt and having people sign on it.

Secondary school girls excited after writing last exam Photo credit: @mohrenik3ji/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, they listed out some of the things they were so excited to be free from like wearing white socks, tucking in shirts, and punishments.

In their words:

"Hello everybody, No more late coming, no more wearing white socks, no more you coming to school late, no more money for projects, no more do this do that.

"No more I'm not begging you but if you give me I will collect, no more I'm not your mother's mate don't talk to me anyhow, no more shut the trap lie down flat.

"No more wearing long socks, no more stop wearing slippers, no more tuck in your shirts, no more crying again no more bring your mummy to school."

Reactions as secondary school girls jubilate after final exams

This video has attracted so many comments from netizens who congratulated them, while some others threw subtle shades at them.

@BabyBibiana said:

"When you come to the university you would do a lot of projects."

@Abilove36 wrote:

"Una sorrows and troubles and stress just start."

@Dehbhie added:

"Did I hear no more money for project."

@Dennis commented:

"See all this ones, mtcheew enter 100 level first make una see the real shege."

@Chinny said:

"How I wish they know what they’re about to face."

@ayomide6762 added:

"Na to get pregnant remain."

@Korede replied:

"Project Dey wait for you like mad Dey play."

@black sheriff said:

"SS3 dey do sign out,una never see anything."

@jennifer said:

"University never show una shege. Una never even start."

@dcworld3 reacted:

"Na for university you unna go know say more still Dey, won aaa fi aiye su yin."

@Angie said:

"Have u seen your result?"

@beauty love wrote:

"Make una dey play. Congratulations to you girls shaa."

@anwulishalom replied:

"Every stage of life is worth celebrating. congratulations."

@Danilo43 said:

"Should we tell them?"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng