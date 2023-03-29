Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of secondary school pupils flaunting their iPhones in school

The video showed the schoolchildren showing off the brand of iPhones they owned to the shock of many on TikTok

Reacting to the video, some netizens inquired to know how they got such expensive phones in their possession

A viral video on TikTok captures pupils of an undisclosed secondary school in Nigeria flaunting their iPhones.

In the video, one of the pupils went around the class and asked his mates to show off their iPhones.

Pupils flaunt iPhones in class Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: TikTok

The pupils all flaunted different brands of iPhones and netizens who came across the video wondered how they were able to own it.

One of the pupils flaunted an iPhone 13 Pro Max which is selling for over N800,000 at phone stores.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video has caused a frenzy online as people troop to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Social media reactions

Iam_kelvinossai said:

"Na beg I beg my parents to buy me CASIO calculator when I was this age."

Carphy_flinks stated:

"When I Dey secondary school na symbian phone I use."

Totosaudrey0 reacted:

"I still day use iPhone 7+ since 2019. God who I offend. If ure still using iPhone 6s+ to 7+".

Sabitalk1 reacted:

"If you ask them now who was the first president of Nigeria now none of them go know, it’s well."

Sunkanmi_omobolanle said:

"Time don change. Where I go tell Aluwe say I get phone? Even if I get dem no born me well make I carry am reach house."

Nigho_joe remarked:

"Yahoo don true true spoil this country."

Shell_debb noted:

"I believe this. Just today I went to my junior brothers secondary school that he graduated from and I saw 2 children with 13 pro max."

Ugwuezeikenna added:

"There is an epidemic of fraud among the youths in Nigeria currently. This has eaten so deep in the mindset of the youths. They no longer believe on life's process, they no longer believe in Education. All that is occupying there mind is making money, clubbing, drgs and womanizing. All on the fast lane. The parents really need to seat up in other to raise responsible children. Serious wahala dey but many are so myopic towards this issue."

Watch the video below:

Girls in secondary school show off iPhones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video shared by a young Nigerian, @tinycash34, showing the kinds of iPhones his classmates use has got many people talking on social media.

In the clip, secondary students who were mostly females were seated in a room playing with their phones. At turns, they all showed off their iPhones with a smile. The first girl that showcased hers is using XS Max. Two other girls are using iPhone 11 and 12. Many wondered how they got money to buy them.

There were TikTok users who argued that they borrowed the phones as they just could not believe secondary school students could afford such.

Source: Legit.ng