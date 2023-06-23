A delightful video emerged online showcasing Nigerian secondary school students' exuberant celebration upon graduation

They joyfully proclaimed the end of project expenses, early morning routines, being compared to their mothers, and constant instructions

The video resonated with viewers who playfully warned the graduates about the upcoming humbling experiences in university

A heartwarming video, shared by @mohrenik3ji, surfaced online, capturing the jubilant celebration of Nigerian secondary school students upon their graduation.

In the video, they could be seen joyfully expressing their relief at the thought of no longer having to deal with project expenses, early morning school hours, being compared to their mothers, and being given endless instructions.

Secondary school students graduate, mock school in video: Photo Source: TikTok/@mohrenik3ji

Source: TikTok

The video resonated with many viewers who could relate to these everyday experiences in Nigerian schools.

However, some Nigerians humorously reminded the graduates that university life would present its own set of challenges, humbling them in new ways.

The video serves as a nostalgic reminder of the shared experiences of Nigerian students and the exciting milestone of completing secondary education.

Social media reactions as graduating secondary school students mock system

@kennymaxwell44 said:

"Next is Shege mini

Enter university shege pro

After university shege banza pro max."

@0vickybankz noted:

"Which one has no more money for a project, enter uni first? This set wey just finish waec lolz then Dey feel every stress don end ."

@mma2310 noted:

"Mtchewww.. all dis once no know anything... una just start life... make results come out to make we see."

@djrock_ben noted:

"Congratulations, no education stage is easy, but pls make it to the next stage. It helps you to become your future dream fast. I'm happy for you."

@noraclemz commented:

"Your project supervisor never told you to meet him with your project somewhere far from school, and you are already excited .

@bibianalilbaby:

"When you come to the University, you will do a lot of projects ."

@og_dennis1 commented:

"See all this once…….Mitcheeee enters 100 level first make una see the real shege."

