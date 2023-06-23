A young Nigerian girl has shared a video of her lecturer cutting her long braids with scissors at school

In the video, the lecturer seemed so focused as he held the scissors firmly to bring down the student's braids

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many condemning the action of the lecturer

Mixed reactions have been trailing a viral video of a lecturer cutting down a female student's braids.

The trending video showed the Benson Idahosa University lecturer carrying out the act with full concentration.

Lecturer cuts girl's braids in school Photo credit: @realpeaceseven07/TikTok.

The student who has been identified as @real_peace_seven07 on TikTok, shared the video on her page with the caption:

"When you know the kind of school you are going and you are forming jagaban. I love my school so much."

In the video, the lecturer was spotted cutting and reducing the length of the student's braids while other students watched.

Reactions as lecturer cuts down student's braids

The video has sparked a debate on social media with many people criticizing the school while others appeal to students to abide by the rules of their school.

@Your personal SHEIN shopper said:

“Definitely my school.”

@Badgirlelsie said:

“Can never be me, I can never be in such school.”

@kiki said:

“What is this.”

@Sandra reacted:

“The hair is not even that long.”

@Jumaima commented:

"But when you know your school is like this u should just follow the rule to avoid embarrassment. I hate that in my life."

@Amicable added:

"He did the right thing. Nobody needs long braids."

Abuja lecturer turns classroom into a barbing salon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer at Veritas University, Abuja, has been seen in a viral video shaving the head of his student right inside the lecture hall.

While it is not known if authorities at the university outlaws dreadlocks or keeping of hair, many people have condemned the action of the lecturer, saying adults should be allowed to wear the hair they want.

In the video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lecturer used a pair of scissors to trim the dreads while the student picked and pocketed them. Many people have reacted to the video in different ways.

Source: Legit.ng