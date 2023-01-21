A viral video of secondary school girls showing off their iPhones while in a room has got many talking

The girls who had different models of iPhones all wore sandals that seemed to have been recommended by their school

Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered how they could have gotten the money to get such expensive devices

A video shared by a young Nigerian, @tinycash34, showing the kinds of iPhones his classmates use has got many people talking on social media.

In the clip, secondary students who were mostly females were seated in a room playing with their phones. At turns, they all showed off their iPhones with a smile.

The students smiled as they took turn to showing people their devices. Photo source: TikTok/@tinycash34

Girls showed off their iPhones

The first girl that showcased hers is using XS Max. Two other girls are using iPhone 11 and 12. Many wondered how they got money to buy them.

There were TikTok users who argued that they borrowed the phones as they just could not believe secondary school students could afford such.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 1,000 comments with over 29,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

somma_06 said:

"The phone and the sandals are telling different stories."

__He’s Toxic wondered:

"Who buy iPhone 12 Pro Max for my sister wey never finish secondary school."

iam_magnate said:

"Is obvious that they are not the owner with the way they hold it sef or I’m I the only one that notice their sandals."

omodano said:

"How dem take get am? Whic money."

sophiaoki607 replied:

"No Naaa, that's the type of sandals their school recommends them to buy naaa."

user5239759908466 said:

"Make una dey play una don turn iPhone to achievement."

OLANSILE said:

"If all of una have that iphone Omor your inside don spoiled hoo."

Students showed off dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty secondary school student, @audrx_mk, stirred massive reactions online after she showed off some dance moves with great ease.

Many people who watched her TikTok video were quick to point out her facial resemblance with Kelly, the American dancer who was a media sensation in 2022.

In the TikTok clip, the girl danced with relative ease as she mimed in front of a camera set up inside her school's premises.

