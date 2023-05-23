A Nigerian lady has caused an uproar online after exposing her chat with a yahoo boy whom she had mistaken for a serious admirer

She said he had been following her for a while and she decided to follow him back after which he requested her number

The lady expressed disappointment as he would go on to ask her for a loan and tried to deceive her with a test prank

A Nigerian lady identified as Miriam Ogbonna has expressed disgust and shame following her encounter with a yahoo boy who faked being interested in her.

Miriam said the internet fraudster had been following her for a while and she eventually decided to reciprocate it.

Miriam thought the man was genuine.

He eventually messaged her for her number on the guise that he wanted to know her more only to begin asking for a loan of N40k.

Miriam found his request sudden and suspicious and smartly fished him out by promising o give him the loan if he come out clean on his fraud occupation.

The man admitted to being a yahoo boy but tried to save face by saying the money he requested for may be a test prank. A disappointed Miriam shared their WhatsApp chat on Twitter, lamenting that she felt so ashamed. She wrote:

"I have suffered in this life.

"I have really suffered o.

"This guy has been following me for awhile , so I decided to follow back. He asked for my contact, I obliged as he said he wants to get to know me. I didn’t know I was chatting with a yahoo man Abi boy o."

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@_tiarajoy said:

"Test prank for me From 4K to 40k maybe if you asked him why should 40k be an issue he would have increased to 400k."

@chubbytailor said:

"Lol.

"Mimi please borrow me 400k I'll return back tomorrow. Lol them plenty everywhere."

@rebecca_spero said:

"Even price of fuel no flunctuate like this. From 4k to 40k to 15k to testing to urgent need."

@_Ejoke said:

"From English alone u suppose know say "na dem"

"Yes there are polished ones but the upcoming ones we see all the internet are always like this. People wey their head no correct.

"The hatred I have for fraudsters is extremely deep."

@Asoftbabe_ said:

"Women are really suffering in this quest for a relationship. We see different things everyday."

@ibukunmi_ said:

"What if he’s a rich guy and he’s just trying to find true love."

