Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering security matters.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday, October 30, said it arrested a major arms dealer operating in Plateau state, Jubril Musa.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the public relations officer (PRO) of the NPF, disclosed this during a press conference.

He said Musa was apprehended with 2 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition (long), 1 makarov pistol, 1 fabricated bronny pistol, a single round of 7.8mm live ammunition, 2 rounds of g3 live ammunition, 4 rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition (short), and a single round of 9mm live ammunition.

According to the police's top official, the suspect confessed to supplying these various arms and ammunition to bandits and kidnappers operating in the state.

Adejobi stressed the police's resolve to ensure that the perpetrators of heinous crimes of various degrees are swept away from disrupting the peace of Nigeria.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson revealed that since October 2024, the Force has recorded significant achievements in the fight against crime.

He said:

"These include the arrest of 371 armed robbery suspects, 186 kidnapping suspects, 242 Murder/homicide suspects, 63 suspects connected with the unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, 217 sexual assault suspects, 167 suspected cultists and recovery of 210 various firearms, 3172 ammunition of various calibres.

"The police was also able to recover 118 stolen vehicles and rescue ¬64 victims of kidnapping across the country."

