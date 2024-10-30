BREAKING: Police Arrest Major Arms Dealer in Nigeria, Jubril Musa, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering security matters.
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday, October 30, said it arrested a major arms dealer operating in Plateau state, Jubril Musa.
Muyiwa Adejobi, the public relations officer (PRO) of the NPF, disclosed this during a press conference.
He said Musa was apprehended with 2 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition (long), 1 makarov pistol, 1 fabricated bronny pistol, a single round of 7.8mm live ammunition, 2 rounds of g3 live ammunition, 4 rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition (short), and a single round of 9mm live ammunition.
According to the police's top official, the suspect confessed to supplying these various arms and ammunition to bandits and kidnappers operating in the state.
Adejobi stressed the police's resolve to ensure that the perpetrators of heinous crimes of various degrees are swept away from disrupting the peace of Nigeria.
Furthermore, the police spokesperson revealed that since October 2024, the Force has recorded significant achievements in the fight against crime.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He said:
"These include the arrest of 371 armed robbery suspects, 186 kidnapping suspects, 242 Murder/homicide suspects, 63 suspects connected with the unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, 217 sexual assault suspects, 167 suspected cultists and recovery of 210 various firearms, 3172 ammunition of various calibres.
"The police was also able to recover 118 stolen vehicles and rescue ¬64 victims of kidnapping across the country."
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.