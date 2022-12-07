A short video has shown how a young Nigerian lady displayed great energy to Tiwa Savage's Loaded song

Many people on TikTok who reacted to the video wondered where the lady's great energy came from

In the clip, the lady who stood very close to a rough-looking building vibed hard to the song despite her chubby figure

A young Nigerian lady, @favour_tkb, stirred massive reactions online when she shared a video of her energetic dance moves.

The clip, which was shot in a compound, has the lady swinging her hands and legs in fast movements. She was dancing and jumping so fast that many wondered if she had an issue to settle with someone.

People said that the lady danced too fast. Photo source: TikTok/@favour_tkb

Lady vibed to Loaded by Tiwa Savage and Asake

The lady expressed her love for Tiwa Savage as she sang some of the words from the Asake-featured Loaded song.

Her facial expression while singing the song's lyrics was dramatic, as many people told the lady to dance slowly.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 36,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

dherealella said:

"Na only you and God know watin u Dey sing."

Morenikeji said:

"Calm down and dance properly now wetin be this."

LINA said:

"The energy is not energizing at all."

Sharon Amarachi said:

"Who said that chubby girls are not the first."

Adeola excel Taiwo said:

"You sure sey na this same song you dey sing."

littlelily601 said:

"I no see any energy here oo, calm down and give us that step this one wey you just Dey jump I no understand."

omololadeJenny305 said:

"Wow i no even no wetin to talk self. You tried dear."

omolabake502 said:

"Nobody is talking about the boy wey dey back. He be like (Wetin happen to Aunty)."

GBLADJEKO KOSSI said:

"E no easy my dear. Where's your home town? Vogan or Aneho?"

funkeowolabi550 said:

"Dis one is zazu wife u better go join zazu group."

Dorcas Johnny said:

"Your Energy is Everything."

