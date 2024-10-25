An excited Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show off the Benz truck her boyfriend recently acquired

The young lady congratulated her boyfriend on his latest acquisition and took pictures with the costly vehicle

A video of the vehicle and the lady's joyous display has elicited reactions online, with many celebrating her man

A Nigerian lady, @asaomaworld, has expressed her excitement online after her man bought a Benz truck.

She posted a video of her man in his newly acquired vehicle.

The young man acquired a Benz truck. Photo Credit: @asaomaworld

Source: TikTok

@asaomaworld's post on TikTok showed when she posed with the vehicle. Her man was also captured when he posed with his new ride.

"Congrats my baby," the excited lady wrote.

The lady's video has gone viral online, with many people joining them in the celebraton.

People react to man's Benz truck

IYKEMAN PROPERTIES said:

"No hungry again in ur family. cos This car will put food in ur table every blessed day."

Homeboi🤘🏽👽 said:

"Some people Benz dey collect their money while some people own Dey bring money. Congratulations."

👑👸AYAOBA👸👑 Debbie White 🤍 said:

"Congratulations 🎉🥰🥰🥰 so happy for you guys and I pray accident will be far from him in Jesus name."

🌴 R_AS_HIE 🙂‍↔️🌴 said:

"This one no be congratulation oooo … this one is called you have made it in you life 😳😳 I swear no matter our you won do am you go see millions every month."

Jiggy_Nation🐐🌍 said:

"E use wisdom 😁😁 this one go build house and buy Many car for am."

C@PîTÃL™ said:

"This car cost pas two new glk."

👿 Eima said:

"Congrats sha na ML go be my first Benz before tipper Benz."

Fidelis said:

"This one na 2 glk oh but all this small boys go think say na only them make am because they buy c300 or glo congrats bro."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man had bought a Tipper for business.

Man celebrates buying Benz truck

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had celebrated purchasing a Benz truck.

The young man, identified as @godsplan478 on TikTok, showcased his new acquisition in style as he congratulated himself. He shared pictures and a video of himself excitedly posing with the new truck.

His post blew up on the social media platform as people praised him. In the eyes of many netizens, he made a better financial decision by buying a truck instead of a private car.

Source: Legit.ng