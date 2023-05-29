A video shows a curvy lady dressed in tight shorts while hawking smoked fish inside a crowded market

In the video posted by @empressveegh1, a lot of people gathered and watched with amazement as the lady shook her waist

She was dressed in black tight, and the way she walked with the fish on her head sparked reactions

A curvy lady who went to the market to sell smoked fish has gone viral as her video emerged on TikTok.

In the video posted by @empressveegh1, the lady was dressed in a tight shorts that brought out her full shape.

The lady attracted attention when she appeared in the market with a basin of fish on her head. Photo credit: TikTok/@empressveegh1.

The video opened with the lady being helped to carry the basin of smoked fish on her head.

Video shows curvy lady selling smoked fish

When she carried the basin, it was like she was more interested in showing off her beautiful body than the fish on her head.

A lot of people in the market left what they were doing and watched with their mouths wide opened as the lady walked past.

She shook her waist with confidence as she walked into the market, not minding that people were watching.

The video has sparked reactions on TikTok after she posted it for her fans to see. It is not clear if the video is a skit or if the lady was just acting.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shakes waist while hawking fish

@Sister _Salo said:

"The end weak me. The shaking Nyah part."

@Akanlo Sylvester commented:

"The best way of winning the hearts of consumers."

@Brilla Mundi said:

"The pressure is getting harder."

@Addobeah said:

"Best package ever."

@Gfresh commented:

"I love your walking."

@user5812402019858hummu Ibrahim said:

"Is she selling or selling."

@HApedo said:

"I will buy all the fish, how much is the delivery fee."

@Limelight commented:

"Business strategy."

Source: Legit.ng