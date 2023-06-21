A Nigerian lady in the diaspora gave her mum an unforgettable experience as she took her to work

The techie showed her young-looking mum around and was amused by how her mother reacted to certain things there

Social media users were full of praise for the young lady, with many pointing out that her mum looked young

Ayomide Adeduro, a Nigerian techie abroad, shared how her mum reacted after she took her to Google Office, which is her workplace.

Ayomide's mum was thrilled and left netizens in stitches with her reaction to how things worked at the office.

Ayomide Adeduro showed her mum around. Photo Credit: @ayomideadeduro

She took her mum to the indoor park, showed her their prayer room and got her some items, at no cost, from a vending machine.

Ayomide's mum, while speaking on the phone, exclaimed that all they do at her daughter's workplace was eat.

The young lady revealed that after their first visit, her mum now wants it to be a weekly thing. Her TikTok clip caused a stir online.

Watch the video below:

Ayomide's video stirred reactions

Ben said:

"Person need to they follow this beautiful mum go house bcos their daughter go fyn ehn.. see her daughter smiles they catch me."

Femi Fasusi said:

"That's so cool . I love that you gave her that experience... it's so worth it."

AB_Davz said:

"Some people sha Dey enjoy this life oh see happiness everywhere."

Yemi ONI said:

"This is great. I'm sure she'll be super proud of you!"

Hassan said:

"I love the way Yorubas exclaim "Ah-Ah". There's a depth and emotion to it."

Alexandria Pierce said:

"Can't wait to do this with my mum when she visits."

Holu Wa Midhe said:

"A yoruba woman…she’ll love the prayer room for sure."

user8221777898904 said:

"You are every African parent dream. Your mother is a proud mother."

