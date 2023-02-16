A young lady has stirred massive reactions after she was recorded back-carrying her boyfriend in public

According to the video, the lady carried him on her back in order to help him cross over a flooded road

The loving girlfriend ignored stares from passers-by as she rather dirtied her outfit and sacrificed for her man

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A video of a lady carrying her boyfriend on her back as she crossed one end of a flooded road to the other side has gone viral.

In the short clip seen on TikTok, the lady demonstrated great physical strength as she walked across with the man.

She back-carried him. Photo Credit: @lerry_pkay

Source: TikTok

Passers-by stared at the duo but the late was unmoved as she rather dirtied her outfit to help her man.

After safely crossing the flood, she put him down and they both began to stroll on dry ground. Mixed reactions have trailed the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While many gushed over the lady's action of love, it did not sit well with some other persons.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ozioma said:

"It can never be melike u go enter dat water i kn mind make u off anything u might be wearing u most cross it by urself."

nkwoelias said:

"The sweetest part is that the go still break that your fragile heart . ypu go dah trust man."

IAmPoifetso said:

"And this girl is so beautiful... bruh.. dam*n."

sbonokuhlesociald said:

"I want to be like him. my guy you and heaven are very close."

Audrey sylvanie said:

"For me I will carry you and then let you down all of us will fall you can’t trust me."

Keo said:

"Knowing myself I'd do that mare the least the dude can do is to offer her his sweater."

Goffa’s-rents said:

"Say what but this is cute."

Lady gifts her boyfriend a bag of rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had gifted her boyfriend and his family a bag of rice.

In the cute video, she led her boyfriend to the point where it was positioned, quite to his amazement.

When he asked her how she got the money, the lady dismissed his question, promising to reveal it later. The young man hugged his girlfriend as he appreciated her gesture.

The lovely moment between the lovebirds was captured and shared on TikTok by @infoxpressblog1.

Source: Legit.ng