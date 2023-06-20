A young woman recently recounted her remarkable story of remodelling her mother's shop to launch her own business in a touching video that went viral

The once worn-out and neglected space is completely transformed into a beautiful, well-lit, and inviting environment that exudes professionalism

Netizens congratulated the young lady and expressed their happiness for her while some praised the young lady's mother for her generosity and support

A video posted on TikTok by @mommiesalis60 captured the step-by-step process of transforming the old shop into a beautiful and inviting space.

The video began with a glimpse of the shop in its initial state, which displayed signs of wear and tear.

Lady changes shop look after mum gifted her. Photo Source: TikTok/@mommiesalis60

Source: TikTok

Determined to make the most of her mother's opportunity, the young lady embarked on a mission to renovate the shop from top to bottom.

The renovation focused on repairing the shop's infrastructure. Skilled workers were seen fixing the POP ceiling and the shop's exterior with a fresh coat of paint, adding a vibrant touch to the overall look.

Shelves were carefully installed, ready to display various products, while a standing mirror was positioned too.

The video was accompanied by a caption, "My mom gave me her shop to open up a business; let's open my shop together".

The heartwarming video garnered an outpouring of support and encouragement from viewers, who praised the young lady for her determination and applauded the remarkable transformation she achieved.

Social media reactions as lady gets shop from mum to start business

@Rugueluxuryhairline2 said:

"God bless your mom; nothing like a supportive parent. Congratulations".

@Chinny Diamond365 said:

"Congratulations, sweetheart, I tap into this grace, amen".

@martsexy said:

"Omo, u are very lucky; I have no helper from anyone ooo my case nah oya oo".

@Xornam said:

"You be better pikin… you didn’t fall her hand. God bless you both".

@Aniblack said:

"God bless her….and never ever take her for granted".

Source: Legit.ng