A Nigerian man finally got the better of a lady who received N3k transport fare from him but did not show up

One certain day, she came around via a motorcycle and, perhaps, thought he must have let the past incident slide

However, the man pulled a fast one on her as he dealt with her by locking her up so she doesn't leave

A lady shed tears as a man locked her up in his apartment after she signaled her intent to take her leave.

The man's friend shared a video of the lady in tears and begging to be let out. He made fun of her as he recorded her.

Speaking in Pidgin, the man's friend, @mamus006, mocked the lady for collecting transport fare and refusing to show up. Many people reacted to the clip and which made @mamus006 explain what transpired.

According to @mamus006, his friend sent the lady N3k but she did not fulfill her part of coming to his place. The day she finally came, he refused to let her go over the past incident.

"As for people who nor understand my friend dro send her tp 3x she nor come so today she cor take bike come my frd cor pay she cor dey say I won go hux,"@mamus006 wrote.

People react to the lock-up video

Cory Muscara said:

"Afa bro, nor be many many talk, make she do transfer with a lot of interest ASAP."

Goddesskait said:

"Me dey track one girl Wetin I don plan for her tho na only God dey forgive she!"

Martin said:

"We the men association of Nigeria (MAN) are proud of you brother keep the good work doing."

user1871159288640 said:

"Bro abeg next time make una no Lock her make una just make a video when she transfer the money back, then allow her to go back to her house."

akunwab said:

"I can’t forget the day I do my own anyway she return my Moni."

Keji herself said:

"Make dey no catch me na why I no go commot if is not restaurant."

Elvis Orukpe said:

"Her cup done full Na so then dey do my G person will send you money end of the day she will say client don pay."

Man makes lady refund N16k transport money he gave her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had made a lady refund him N16k transport money after she refused him fun.

The lady (@badgirllalla) revealed that the man paid N16,000 for her Uber because the distance between her place and his was quite far.

In a post she shared on Twitter, she said matters entirely changed when she got to his place, and the man offered her an iPhone in exchange for intimacy. Things quickly turned around when the lady refused his offer.

Source: Legit.ng