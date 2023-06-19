A lady was starstruck to find out that her mother had personally interacted with one of her faves, Rema

The overjoyed lady took to social media to share a video of her mother making the Calm Down crooner's hair

Many social media users wanted to know the identity of the lady Rema was seen discussing with in the clip

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A lady has taken to social media to share her excitement that her mother made the hair of singer Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema.

She shared a clip of her mother when she was at it and gushed that her mother finally met him before she did.

Her mother made Rema's hair. Photo Credit: @lynnkyabeyi

Source: TikTok

She noted that her mother said the Dumebi crooner was so calm and friendly.

In the clip seen on TikTok, Rema discussed inaudibly with a light-skinned lady while his hair was being tended to.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many ladies crushing on the singer were heartbroken over the clip, with some trying to unravel the identity of the lady he was discussing with.

Watch the video below:

People react to Rema's hair being done by the woman

Carl said:

"Imagine going to buy sum and coming back to find rema at your house."

kii said:

"How did they record that so calmly? The way i would be screaming."

Noémie said:

"That’s crazy I d be sitting right there too chatting it up."

user9271581102728 said:

“So rema my son, you know I have a daughter your age.”

Cute said:

"Don't tell me that u mopped that house."

QueenB said:

"Who is that girl at the side pls help me find out who she is I want to see something."

preshiadajohn said:

"Y is he smiling and talking to her, he is not supposed to do that....am the only one he should do that with."

Vos said:

"Who is the girl he’s talking to??? And why are they smiling at each other ??"

Lady stares deeply at Rema as they rock matching outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had gushed as she spotted Rema.

In a short clip, the lady identified as @miraclehurd on TikTok stood beside the singer, who accidentally rocked matching outfits with her.

As they talked, she stared deeply into his eyes, a gesture which made some ladies jealous and green with envy. Sharing the video via TikTok, she said:

"You got to meet Rema and accidentally matched outfits. Fine boy no pimple."

Source: Legit.ng