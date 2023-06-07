A Nigerian man, Ali Abubakar, could not make it to a Shari’a court sitting in Kaduna for a divorce due to transport fare

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A married man, Ali Abubakar, failed to show up at a Shari’a court sitting in Kaduna state, on Wednesday, June 7, due to a lack of transport fare to the court.

Man Fails to show up for divorce case due to transport fare.

Source: Facebook

He prayed the court to go ahead with the proceedings and grant the petitioner her wishes.

The petitioner had earlier, through her counsel, Nafisa Ibrahim, said she was ready to return the N50,500 dowry her husband paid to free herself from the marriage.

Ajinomo also asked for the custody of their one-year-old daughter and a N20,000 monthly feeding allowance from the defendant.

The judge, Abdulrahman Isiyaku, ordered that the court messenger and the petitioner call Abubakar on the phone so that he could respond to the claims.

The court messenger reported to the judge that Abubakar had agreed to his former wife’s wishes but said he could only pay N10,000 monthly feeding allowance for his daughter.

Abubakar greed for the complainant to use the N50,500 dowry as a monthly feeding allowance for five months.

The judge dissolved the marriage through Khul’i (redemption) after the complainant agreed to Abubakar’s decision.

