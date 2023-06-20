In a captivating TikTok post, a young boy shared a comparison of his dad's current and past pictures

In a heartfelt TikTok post, a young boy shared a touching comparison of his father's current and past photos, revealing the visible toll that hard work has taken on his dad's face.

The present picture showcased a face adorned with numerous wrinkles, a testament to his sacrifices for his family.

Boy's causes stir with dad's throwback pics. Photo Source: TikTok/@davidish

However, the before picture depicted a younger version of his father, radiating charm and resembling the famous actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The post garnered numerous comments, with many expressing admirations for the father's dedication and remarking on his striking transformation.

The touching tribute to a hardworking parent resonated with viewers, emphasising fathers' enduring love and sacrifice for their families.

Reactions as Boy's dad throwback photos cause a stir

@monkeybusiness489 said:

"That’s not his dad. He’s white view his profile page they booth ⭐️’s.'

@simonephelan said:

" Bro, in the first picture, he just wants baked beans, nro."

@hyunjins_bestie143 said:

"DA! MN, he looks like a bodybuilder, and she looks like Angelina Jolie DA!MNNN I BET YOU FINE ASF."

@me. _rana:

"No one was going to talk about the lady back then. Your dad was a rizzler ."

@hgdhftjgyukhcdvcvghn:

"Your dads is nice and all, . but can we talk about YOUR MOM???!! SHE'S A GODDESS??!"

@thatonegirl_736 noted:

"Bro is a close relative to Dwane the Rock Johnson."

@stilloutformilk:

"I thought the 2nd photo was Dwayne Johnson ."

@superheroeshub:

"Watch them divert the attention to his mom."

Source: Legit.ng