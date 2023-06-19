In a touching video, a young woman dispelled the myth that people with sickle cell disease cannot live into their teenage years

Numerous snippets showcased this beautiful young lady, radiating good health and vitality, effectively dispelling the notion that sickle cell disease prevents longevity

Netizens expressed their admiration for the young lady's strength and resilience, some offered prayers, hoping for her continued good health and longevity

A heartwarming video that showcased a young lady living a healthy life despite being a sickle cell patient has sparked reactions on TikTok.

The captivating video captioned, "Sickle Cell Warriors Can't Live Up to 18 Years, They Always Die Young," began with a touching photograph of a little girl donned in a pink gown and white stockings.

Lady survives sickle cell. Photo Source: TikTok/@beaing.scholastica

The subsequent clip shared by @being.Scholastica featured the same girl, now a grown woman in her twenties, stunningly challenging the prevailing belief about the life expectancy of sickle cell patients.

Throughout the video, the young lady's radiant smile and vivacious energy stood as a testament to her determination to overcome the challenges posed by her medical condition.

Some Tik Tok users shared personal stories about their relatives who are living proof of elderly individuals with sickle cell disease, countering the notion that this condition is synonymous with an early demise.

Social media reactions as lady beat sickle cell

@kay2rah_ said:

"Go, Girl…My mom is 48, and GOD has just been good. I'm rooting for you".

@keji said:

"I'm also a sickle cell warrior. God be with us and help us fight to the end IJN Amen".

@Mharmah_afro said:

"A friend's granny is 80 plus and still alive with sickle cell... I always ask her what she".

@Stella March Queen said:

"Your great warrior may God protect you, and you prosper; you will see your children's children in good health".

@joy_ogingo said:

"This is a myth we must demystify as we celebrate sickle cell awareness day tomorrow".

Nigerian lady with sickle cell now 24

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a lady who, despite being sickle cell, celebrated her birthday at 24 years old.

A young Nigerian lady who people thought would not live up to 15 years old is now celebrating her 25th birthday.

Narrating her story on TikTok, she revealed her mum was told that she would not live till 15 years old. The mother was also advised to be prepared and get another child.

