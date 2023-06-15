A video has showcased an inspiring renovation process that breathed new life into a shop, leaving the owner overjoyed with her newfound venture

The footage reveals a remarkable shift from an old and dilapidated store to a stunning and inviting space

Netizens were quick to extend their congratulations to the young lady and expressed their wishes for similar success in their own lives

The video of a young lady who acquired a new shop and shared its renovation process sparked positive reactions on TikTok.

The video shared by @olatemitope123 commenced with a glimpse of the old and worn-out shop, which must have cost her almost nothing, a stark contrast to its glorious transformation that was about to unfold.

Smart lady rents old place becomes shop owner. Photo Source: TikTok/@olatemitope123

Source: TikTok

Beautiful lady becomes a shop owner

The walls appeared weathered and needed attention, and the roof showed visible signs of disrepair.

Renovation began with a team of skilled workers who diligently plastered the walls, restoring their strength and giving them a fresh, clean look.

As the video progressed, vibrant paint colour was skillfully applied to the wall.

The video then revealed the exciting addition of an artificial grass carpet that covered the floor, instantly lending a touch of elegance and warmth to the space.

Several individuals were captured in the video bringing in shelves and carefully arranging them inside the shop.

Amidst the bustling activity, the video captured the shop owner's radiant joy as she observed the transition.

Her happiness was palpable, and she couldn't contain her excitement at specific points, breaking into spontaneous dance to express her joy at becoming a proud shop owner.

The video has gathered 31,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Social media reactions to the girl new business story

@Blessing Onoriode918 said:

"Soon I will use this song…congratulations, dear".

@oluwarantimisirer54 said:

"Congratulations Sis; I believe mine is on the way soon".

@Cind¥ said:

"Congratulations …. I Am just seeing the opening of business on mfyp...I know mine is close".

@Tife'stitches said:

"Congratulations baby…. Congrats to me too soon".

@oluwarantimisirer54 said:

"Congratulations Sis, I believe mine is on the way soon".

Watch video:

Source: Legit.ng